At Mahaney Diamond in Orono, Evan Kenefic went four-for-four including an inside-the-park homer and winning pitcher Jackson Coutts tripled and singled and tossed four innings of three-hit, 10-strikeout ball.

Nate DeSisto had a pair of singled for the winners.

Issiac Christiansen tripled and singled for Sumner of East Sullivan.