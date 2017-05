At Harrington, Madison Leighton tripled, doubled and singled to drive in three runs as Narraguagus rolled.

Kylee Joyce collected two singles and three RBIs and Emma Redimarker a double, two singles and two RBIs for the Knights.

Brittany Dyer doubled in a run for Sumner of East Sullivan. Lauren Hanna and Kayla Young added two singles apiece.

Sumner 101 23 — 7 7 3

Guagus 368 42 — 23 14 2

Perry, Leighton (4) and Alley, Willey (4); Hanna and Perry