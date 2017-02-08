At Harrington, Brettin Dinsmore scored 23 points to lead the Knights by the Tigers.

Hayden Pineo chipped in with 18 points for Narraguagus, Drew Fletcher added 16 and Cameron Rumery put in 10.

Issiac Christiansen and Colby McLean each scored 18 points to lead the Tigers of East Sullivan and Yosef Shteirman added 13.

Sumner: Brooks 2-2-8, Young 1-0-3, Colson 1-0-2, Shteirman 6-9-13, Quin 1-1-3, Rice 2-0-4, McLean 7-2-18, Christiansen 8-0-18

Narraguagus: Tenney 1-1-3, Perry1-0-2, Fletcher 6-3-16, Rumery 4-0-10, Pineo 8-2-18, Dinsmore 10-3-23, Smith 3-0-7, Ramsdell 4-0-8, Thompson 0-1-1

Sumner 15 34 56 70

Narraguagus 23 42 68 88

3-pt. goals: Fletcher, Rumery 2, Smith, Brooks 2, Young, Shteirman, McLean2, Christiansen 2