BOYS BASKETBALL

Sumner 70 at Narraguagus 88

Feb. 08, 2017, at 8:27 p.m.

At Harrington, Brettin Dinsmore scored 23 points to lead the Knights by the Tigers.

Hayden Pineo chipped in with 18 points for Narraguagus, Drew Fletcher added 16 and Cameron Rumery put in 10.

Issiac Christiansen and Colby McLean each scored 18 points to lead the Tigers of East Sullivan and Yosef Shteirman added 13.

Sumner: Brooks 2-2-8, Young 1-0-3, Colson 1-0-2, Shteirman 6-9-13, Quin 1-1-3, Rice 2-0-4, McLean 7-2-18, Christiansen 8-0-18

Narraguagus: Tenney 1-1-3, Perry1-0-2, Fletcher 6-3-16, Rumery 4-0-10, Pineo 8-2-18, Dinsmore 10-3-23, Smith 3-0-7, Ramsdell 4-0-8, Thompson 0-1-1

Sumner           15 34 56 70

Narraguagus  23 42 68 88

3-pt. goals: Fletcher, Rumery 2, Smith, Brooks 2, Young, Shteirman, McLean2, Christiansen 2

 

View stories by school

  1. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  2. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  3. Beauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansionBeauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansion
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. 2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies2 men charged in connection with 3 Bangor robberies