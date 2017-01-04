At Harrington, Lanie Perry had a game high 21 points to help push the Knights past the Tigers of East Sullivan.

Kayla Toppin contributed 13 points and Madison Leighton had 12 for Narraguagus.

Emma Bunch had 10 points to lead Sumner.

Sumner: A. Church 1-0-3, E. Bunch 4-0-10, A. Hutchins 1-0-2, K. Young 2-2-6, M. Perry 3-0-6

Narraaguagus: L. Perry 10-0-21, K. Toppin 6-0-13, M. Leighton 5-1-12, E. Redimarker 5-0-10, K. Joyce 4-1-9, K. Alley 1-1-3, S. Weed 1-0-2, C. Reynolds 1-0-2

Sumner 2 9 14 27

Narraguagus 15 30 54 74

3-pt goals: Church, Bunch 2; Leighton, Toppin, L. Perry