At Lincoln, Haley McLaughlin didn’t allow a hit while striking out nine and walking six in six innings to lead the Lynx by the Tigers of East Sullivan.

Catcher Emily Page backed up her pitcher with a solo homer and a single. Audrey Tash and Courtney Gordon each chipped in with two singles and an RBI while Kourtney Thurlow added a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single.

MA improved to 6-0 while Sumner slipped to 1-4.

Sumner 000 000 — 0 0 5

MA 203 412 — 12 10 0

Hanna and Perry; McLaughlin and Page