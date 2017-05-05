At Lincoln, JJ Clements fired a one-hit shutout to help lead the Lynx to a 5-1 start on the season.

Clements struck out nine and walked four and only allowed a single to Malcolm Perry in the second inning in his complete-game effort. The Lynx were led by Corbet Arnold who had two singles. Logan Thompson and Cameron Fournier each singled and scored for the Lynx. The Lynx did most of their scoring in the fifth on two bases-loaded walks and a wild pitch.

Will Colson pitched 6 solid innings for Sumner. Perry had the loan single for the 1-4 Tigers.

Sumner 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

MA 000 130 x — 5 4 1

Colson, Shorey (6) and Quinn; Clements and Hanscom