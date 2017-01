At Jonesport, freshman Kaylee Ireland netted a game-high 14 points to lead Jonesport-Beals past Sumner of East Sullivan.

Kayla Young scored 13 points and Emma Bunch 11 for the Tigers.

Sumner: Church 1-0-2, Bunch 3-4-11, Hutchins 0-3-3, K. Young 5-3-13, Perry 2-2-6

Jonesport-Beals: J. Alley 2-2-6, Ireland 6-2-14, Robinson 3-1-7, Sprowl 1-3-5, L. Alley 2-1-5, Childers 1-0-2.

Sumner: 4 18 26 35

Jonesport-Beals: 6 13 25 39

3-point goals: Bunch