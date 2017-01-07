BOYS BASKETBALL

Sumner 72 at Jonesport-Beals 52

Jan. 07, 2017, at 6:27 p.m.

At Jonesport, Issiac Christiansen tallied 15 points to lead Sumner of East Sullivan past Jonesport-Beals.

Kyle Brooks added 14 points for the Tigers.

Josef Guptill netted 12 points and Adam Robinson 10 for the Royals.

Sumner: Brooks 3-5-14, Shteikman 3-0-6, Young 1-1-3, Coleson 2-0-4, Quinn 1-0-3, Rice 0-3-3, Parker 1-0-2, Correia 0-2-2, McLean 6-1-15, Perry, Christiansen 6-3-15

Jonesport-Beals: Josef Guptill 4-4-12, Carver 3-1-7, Cirone, Faulkingham 0-4-4, Grant 1-0-2, Crowley 0-1-1, Adam Robinson 5-0-10, Reynolds 3-0-6, Alley 1-0-2, Kelley 3-1-8.

Sumner: 18 37 60 72

Jonesport-Beals: 14 24 30 52

3-point goals: Quinn, McLean 2; Kelley, Brooks 3

