At Houlton, Cameron Graham, Nick Perfitt and Jason Collett combined on a three-hitter for second-ranked Houlton.

Isia Bouchard collected three hits and three RBIs for the Shiretowners. Colby Callnan added two hits and two RBIs and Graham two hits.

Ethan Young, Cameron Nault and Issiac Christansen all singled for No. 10 Sumner of East Sullivan.

Sumner 000 000 x — 0

Houlton 204 004 x — 10

Colson and Quinn; Graham, Perfitt (3), Collett (6) and Phillips