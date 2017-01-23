BOYS BASKETBALL

Sumner 56 at George Stevens 96

Jan. 23, 2017, at 8:55 p.m.

At Blue Hill, the Eagles held Sumner to eight second-quarter points and tallied 33, en route to their 13th victory of the season. GSA was lead by Taylor Schildroth with 28 points, Max Mattson with 16, Reece Dannenberg with 14, And Jarrod Chase chipped in with 10.

Sumner was lead by Issiac Christiansen with 12 and Colby McLean with 11.

GSA (13-0) 18 51 77 96

Sumner (4-8) 22 30 44 52

GSA: Cole 1-1-3, Wang 1-0-2, C. Mattson 1-0-3, Mote 3-2-8, Slayton 0-1-1, Schildroth 11-3-28, M. Mattson 7-2-16, Dannenberg 5-0-14, Zentz 3-1-7, Chase 2-2-10, Simmons 2-0-4, McKenney.

Sumner: Brooks 2-0-6, Shteirman 3-0-7, Quinn 3-0-8, McLean 5-0-11, Correia 1-0-2, Perry 3-0-8, Christiansen 5-1-12, Allen 1-0-2, Young, Colson Rice, Parker.

3-pt. goals: C. Mattson, Schildroth 3, Dannenberg 4, Chase 2, Brooks 2, Shteirman, Quinn 2, McLean, Perry 2, Christiansen.

JV: GSA 75-29

View stories by school

  1. ‘Having an interstate go right over you is going to be horrible’‘Having an interstate go right over you is going to be horrible’
  2. Waldoboro man dies after exchanging gunfire with policeWaldoboro man dies after exchanging gunfire with police
  3. A snowy, icy nor’easter bears down on MaineA snowy, icy nor’easter bears down on Maine
  4. Cancer claims life of renowned Passamaquoddy birch bark canoe makerCancer claims life of renowned Passamaquoddy birch bark canoe maker
  5. Two die in crash on Route 1 in Woolwich