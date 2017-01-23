At Blue Hill, the Eagles held Sumner to eight second-quarter points and tallied 33, en route to their 13th victory of the season. GSA was lead by Taylor Schildroth with 28 points, Max Mattson with 16, Reece Dannenberg with 14, And Jarrod Chase chipped in with 10.

Sumner was lead by Issiac Christiansen with 12 and Colby McLean with 11.

GSA (13-0) 18 51 77 96

Sumner (4-8) 22 30 44 52

GSA: Cole 1-1-3, Wang 1-0-2, C. Mattson 1-0-3, Mote 3-2-8, Slayton 0-1-1, Schildroth 11-3-28, M. Mattson 7-2-16, Dannenberg 5-0-14, Zentz 3-1-7, Chase 2-2-10, Simmons 2-0-4, McKenney.

Sumner: Brooks 2-0-6, Shteirman 3-0-7, Quinn 3-0-8, McLean 5-0-11, Correia 1-0-2, Perry 3-0-8, Christiansen 5-1-12, Allen 1-0-2, Young, Colson Rice, Parker.

3-pt. goals: C. Mattson, Schildroth 3, Dannenberg 4, Chase 2, Brooks 2, Shteirman, Quinn 2, McLean, Perry 2, Christiansen.

JV: GSA 75-29