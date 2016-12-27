At Calais, Branden Gillespie powered the Blue Devils to victory with a game-high 23 points.

Addison Coty added 14 points for Calais and Blake Collins had 9 points.

Colby McLean had 19 points to lead Sumner of East Sullivan. Isaac Christiansen added 10 for the Tigers.

Sumner: Brooks 1-0-2, Shetherman 1-0-2, Colson 2-0-5, Quinn 1-0-3, Rice 1-1-3, Parker 0-1-1, McLean 9-1-19, Christiansen 5-0-10

Calais: Bassett 1-0-2, Gillespie 6-11-23, Nicholas 1-0-2, Coty 7-0-14, Collins 3-1-9, Smith 1-0-2, Socobasin 0-1-1, Critchley

3-point goals: Collins 2, Colson, Quinn

Sumner 12 23-33 45

Calais: 17 29 41 53

JV: Calais 32-26