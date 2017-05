At Bucksport, Kaitlyn Saunders allowed just two hits while striking out 10 as Bucksport defeated Sumner of East Sullivan.

Darian Jellison tripled and singled to drive in a run for Bucksport. Mikayla Tripp and Hannah Ashmore each had two singles.

Madeline Buswell and Brittany Dyer singled for Sumner.

Sumner 000 00 — 0 2 1

Bucksport 051 (10)x — 16 13 0

Hanna and Perry; Saunders and Smith