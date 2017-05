At Bucksport, Tanner Stegner doubled and scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth to lift Bucksport to the win.

Stegner added a single while winning pitcher Chase Carmichael also had two singles for the Golden Bucks.

Issaic Chrstiansen singled twice and struck out 13 for Sumner of East Sullivan.

Sumner 000 000 000 — 0 4 4

Bucksport 000 000 001 — 1 5 2

Christiansen and Quinn; Vincent, Carmichael (9) and Grindle