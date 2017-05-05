GAME 2 – SUFFOLK 5, SAINT JOSEPH’S 2

Suffolk grabbed an early lead in their second contest of the day, as sophomore Jill Pulek (Cheshire, Conn.) doubled home Flint in the top of the first.

The Monks tied the game in the bottom of the third when senior Carla Tripp (Lovell, Maine) singled and scored when senior catcher Jennifer Murphy (Andover, Mass.) hit into a double play.

The 1-1 tie remained until the top of the sixth, when senior first baseman Lindsay Pagano (Wyckoff, N.J.) strode to the plate with the bases loaded and launched a Kristal Smith (Pittston, Maine) offering over the left field wall for a grand slam.

Trailing 5-1, St. Joe’s managed to get a run back in the bottom of the sixth when Smith plated pinch runner Joelle Casey (Kittery, Maine) with a single up the middle. The Monks stranded a pair of baserunners in the sixth and had the bases loaded in the seventh, but could not capitalize.

SJC senior starter Kylie McFadden (Dover, N.H.) falls to 10-7 after allowing three runs off six hits and two walks with a pair of K’s in 5.1 innings. Suffolk junior Taylor Holmes (Ashford, Conn.) improves to 12-7 on the year after yielding two runs off seven hits off four walks with three punch-outs in 6.2 innings. Yamakaitis recorded the final out to pick up her first save of the season.