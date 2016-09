At Orono, a balanced Red Riot offensive attack and a stingy defense collaborated for a shutout of Stearns/Lee Academy.

Jackson Coutts led the attack with three touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns. His TD passes went to Sam Honey, Keenan Collett and Connor McCluskey.

Coutts added TD runs of 18 and 28 yards for the 3-0 Red Riots. McCluskey also had five solo tackles and Zac Pinto an interception and 10 tackles.

Stearns/Lee fell to 0-3.