At Howland, Leine McKechnie tossed a three-hitter and struck out 13 hitters to pace the Howlers past the Minutemen from Millinocket.

Elizabeth McKinnon belted a triple and single and knocked in a run and McKechnie’s sister, Kortney, singled and drove in three runs for PVHS.

Erynn Williams had a two-run single for the 12-0 Howlers.

Audrey Dunstan hammered a triple and a single and Becka Glidden doubled for 8-4 Stearns.

Stearns 000 100 0 – 1 3 2

PVHS 200 411 X – 8 8 0

Alley, Russell(5), and Guy; L. McKechnie and K. McKechnie