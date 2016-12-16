At Searsport, Stearns surged to a 32-13 lead at halftime en route to the victory.

Peighton Ingersoll paced Stearns of Millinocket with 18 points while Emma and Katherine Alley each chipped in with 10. Sidney Farquhar added nine.

Searsport led by Mikaela Alley’s game-high 20 points while Brooklyn Alberts added 7.

Stearns: Farquhar 3-2-9, K. Alley 5-0-10, E. Alley 4-2-10, Russell 0-1-1, Carter 2-0-4, Ingersoll 7-0-18

Searsport: Alley 7-6-20, Alberts 2-2-7, Wells 1-1-3, Coffin 1-0-3

Searsport 9 13 24 33

Stearns 16 32 36 52

3-pt. goals: Farquhar, Ingersoll 3; Alberts, Coffin