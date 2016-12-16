GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stearns 52 at Searsport 33

Dec. 16, 2016, at 8:23 p.m.

At Searsport, Stearns surged to a 32-13 lead at halftime en route to the victory.

Peighton Ingersoll paced Stearns of Millinocket with 18 points while Emma and Katherine Alley each chipped in with 10. Sidney Farquhar added nine.

Searsport led by Mikaela Alley’s game-high 20 points while Brooklyn Alberts added 7.

Stearns: Farquhar 3-2-9, K. Alley 5-0-10, E. Alley 4-2-10, Russell 0-1-1, Carter 2-0-4, Ingersoll 7-0-18

Story continues below advertisement.

Searsport: Alley 7-6-20, Alberts 2-2-7, Wells 1-1-3, Coffin 1-0-3

Searsport 9 13 24 33

Stearns 16 32 36 52

3-pt. goals: Farquhar, Ingersoll 3; Alberts, Coffin

View stories by school

  1. Go ahead and laugh at this Maine man’s obituary
  2. Young girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crashYoung girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crash
  3. Regulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wantedRegulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wanted
  4. Fate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine courtFate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine court
  5. Dangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outagesDangerously cold air envelops Maine, causing power outages