In East Millinocket, Stearns’ Andrew Daigle scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to give the Minutemen the victory.

Bennet Dunstan, Evan McLean, Trenton Daigle and J.W. Briggs each recorded two hits for the winners and Ethan Pelkey had a double and four RBIS.

Justin Thompson tripled and singled for Schenck and drove in two runs. He also stole four bases scored four times. Kody Pelletier had two hits and two RBIs.