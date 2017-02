At East Millinocket on Senior Night, a balanced scoring attack was led by Travis Thompson with 17 points.

Chris King scored 14 points, Justin Thompson posted 13 and 11 rebounds, and Riley Dionne and Colby Hannan each had 9 points.

For Stearns of Millinocket, Seth Garvin tallied a game-high 18 points and Caleb York scored 14.

Stearns 6 18 36 51

Schenck 21 45 69 80

JV: Stearns 39-24