At Howland, on Senior Night, senior Jaeden Folster stroked an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to supply the Howlers with their victory over Stearns High of Millinocket.

Folster tossed a four-hitter over six innings with seven strikeouts. Jonny Littlefield and Reece Carter each added a two-run double apiece for 8-3 Penobscot Valley.

Andrew Daigle hit a two-run single while Seth Garvin and Evan McLean registered two singles each for 4-8 Stearns.

Stearns 0030100 4-5-1

Penobscot Valley 2002001 5-8-3