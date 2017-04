At Guilford, the Minutemen’s Emma Alley spaced seven hits and struck out four to outduel Jewel Lamb and the Pirates.

Lamb allowed only two hits and struck out eight in the tough-luck loss.

Maria Glidden and Becka Glidden singled for Stearns of Millinocket.

Olivia Riitano stroked a double and two singles and Macy Pearl singled twice for Piscataquis Community.