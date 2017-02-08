At Milo, Charles Artus scored 12 points to lead Penquis to victory over Stearns of Millinocket.

Devon Cuthbertson registered a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Penquis (5-12).

Jacob Kowalski and Seth Garvin paced Stearns (0-17) with seven points each.

Stearns: Kowalski 2-1-7, Goody, Wang, Daigle 2-1-5, Garvin 3-0-7, Keo, Manzo, Cox, York 1-1-3, Lu 1-1-3

Penquis: Valvo 3-0-6, Zambrano, Baker 1-0-2, Artus 4-4-12, Preble 3-2-8, Witham, Martin 0-1-1, Thomas 1-4-6, Cail 3-0-6, Tucker, Bailey 1-1-3, Cuthbertson 4-3-11

Stearns 7 10 17 25

Penquis 7 28 47 55

3-pt. goals: Kowalski 2, Garvin

JV: Penquis 43-35