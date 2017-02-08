BOYS BASKETBALL

Stearns 25 at Penquis 55

Feb. 08, 2017, at 10:08 p.m.

At Milo, Charles Artus scored 12 points to lead Penquis to victory over Stearns of Millinocket.

Devon Cuthbertson registered a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Penquis (5-12).

Jacob Kowalski and Seth Garvin paced Stearns (0-17) with seven points each.

Stearns: Kowalski 2-1-7, Goody, Wang, Daigle 2-1-5, Garvin 3-0-7, Keo, Manzo, Cox, York 1-1-3, Lu 1-1-3

Penquis: Valvo 3-0-6, Zambrano, Baker 1-0-2, Artus 4-4-12, Preble 3-2-8, Witham, Martin 0-1-1, Thomas 1-4-6, Cail 3-0-6, Tucker, Bailey 1-1-3, Cuthbertson 4-3-11

Stearns 7 10 17 25

Penquis 7 28 47 55

3-pt. goals: Kowalski 2, Garvin

JV: Penquis 43-35

View stories by school

  1. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  2. Beauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansionBeauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansion
  3. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. Storm to bring heavy snow for coastal MaineStorm to bring heavy snow for coastal Maine