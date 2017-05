At Lincoln, JJ Clements tossed a four-hitter and doubled, singled and knocked in two runs to lead the Lynx past Stearns of Milllinocket.

Logan Thompson singled twice with two RBIs and scored three runs while Jordan Hanscom doubled for the 9-2 Lynx.

Seth Garvis paced 4-6 Stearns with two singles plus a double.

Stearns 000 00 — 0 4 1

MA 221 41 — 10 8 1

Daigle, Briggs (5) and Dunstan, Daigle (5); Clements and Hanscom