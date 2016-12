At Lee, Katherine Alley tossed in 27 points to lead Stearns of Millinocket past Lee.

Emma Alley and Peighton Ingersoll added 16 points apiece for the Minutemen.

Lee Academy was led by senior Grace Cowan with eight points.

Stearns 22 52 77 93

Lee Acad. 2 8 9 16