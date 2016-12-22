At Stacyville, Hunter Craig connected for 30 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Katahdin past Stearns of Millinocket.

Brody Guiggey and Devin McGraw each had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.

Andrew Daigle netted 14 points and Trenton Goody for Stearns.

Stearns: Daigle 4-5-14, Goody 4-2-10, Garvin 3-2-8, Rosebush 2-3-7, York 3-0-6, Zhu 2-0-4, Kowalski 1-0-2, Wang, Keo

Katahdin: Craig 12-1-30, Guiggey 8-1-17, McGraw 7-3-17, McNally 1-1-4, Young 1-0-3, Giles 1-0-2, Otero 1-0-2, Cummings 0-1-1, Sinclaire, Ellis, Hagan, Hamm, Howes

Stearns: 15 23 34 51

Katahdin: 25 44 66 76

3-point goals: Craig 5, McNally, Young, Daigle