GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stearns 32 at Dexter 48

Feb. 08, 2017, at 10:16 p.m.

At Guiski Gymnasium in Dexter on Senior Night, Megan Peach scored a game-high 32 points, including the 1,000 of her career, to help propel Dexter to the win. Kayli Cunningham added 13 points.

It was the first loss of the season for top-ranked Stearns in the final regular-season game for both clubs. Stearns is now 17-1 while No. 5 Dexter is 12-6.

Emma Alley tallied 19 points for Stearns of Millinocket.

Stearns: E. Alley 7-4-19, K. Alley 1-0-2, Farquhar 1-0-3, Stanley 2-0-4, Russell 1-0-2, Carter 1-0-2, Ingersoll

Dexter: Peach 14-4-32, Cunningham 6-1-13, Deering 0-2-2, Batron 0-1-1, K. Webber, A. Webber, Reynolds, Cummings, Herrick, Lewis, Pratt

