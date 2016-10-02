GORHAM, Maine – Junior Austin Bell (Gorham, Maine) scored his second goal of the season in 74th minute to lead the St. Joseph’s College (Maine) Monks to a 1-0 win over University of Southern Maine Huskies in a non-conference men’s soccer game

The Monks earn their eighth straight win to improve to 9-1-2. Southern Maine falls to 1-7-3 on the season.

Despite outshooting the Huskies 24-3 for the game, SJC and USM were locked in a scoreless battle thanks in part to an outstanding goalkeeping effort from Husky sophomore Simon Hulbert (Bar Harbor, Maine/Mount Desert Island). Hulbert made nine saves in the game in addition to making several key defensive plays to break up potential scoring opportunities.

With just over 15 minutes left in regulation, St. Joseph’s continued to pressure the Huskies back line before Bell broke through for the score. Sophomore Mitchell Cyr (Rochester, N.H./Spaulding) sent in a long ball into the box, finding freshman Mitchell Duncan (Sanford, Maine). Duncan took the initial shot for the Monks only to have his strike deflected to the foot of Bell. Bell then sent a low, driven shot to the far post to beat Hulbert for the score.

Southern Maine had a chance for the equalizer late in the game when senior Kyle Curley (Gorham, Maine) took a direct kick from 35-yard out that sailed just inches above the cross bar, but it was as close as USM would get the rest of the way as SJC claimed its sixth road-win of the season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Blake Mullen (Manchester, Conn./East Catholic) earned the shut out victory. Although Mullen did not record a save, he halted several dangerous crosses into the box to keep Southern Maine off of the scoreboard.