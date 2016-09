At Nashua, N.H., Haley DaGraca had three goals and assisted on another as Saint Joseph’s of Standish rolled.

Sarah Comtois added two goals and Lauren Stiles one for the 3-3-1 Monks. Hailey Tarr added one assist. Brooke Troup and Cori Balam combined for eight saves on 10 shots.

Megan Caron and Maggie Cohoon had the goals for 1-4-1 Rivier. Lauren Goodspeed saved six of 12 shots.