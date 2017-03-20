LEWISTON, Maine — Sydney Cowles, Melanie Mait and Avery MacMullen scored three goals apiece as the Bates women’s lacrosse team defeated Saint Joseph’s College of Maine 17-4 in a non-conference game played Monday night at Garcelon Field. The game was rescheduled from this Wednesday to avoid the forecasted cold weather.

Kara Kelly scored two times and assisted on another goal for the visiting Monks (1-2). Jackie Wilson and Elyse Caiazzo added a goal apiece and Kaylin Mansir made 12 saves in goal.

With temperatures around 50 degrees, Bates established the lead 12 seconds into the game, after Camille Belletete controlled the opening draw, passed ahead to Teal Otley and watched Otley make a quick move and shoot past Monks goalie Kaylin Mansir.

Cowles scored back-to-back at the 22:09 and 20:37 points of the first half for a 3-0 lead, and Otley struck again in the 11th minute for a 4-0 advantage.

The Monks got on the board with 18:33 left, as Elyse Caiazzo pump-faked twice then converted on a close-range shot.

Bates sophomore Sydney Howard re-established the four-goal lead, driving and sliding past a defender for her third goal of the season, but the Monks’ Kara Kelly answered less than a minute later to close the gap to 5-2.

Bates finished the half with eight unanswered goals for a 13-2 halftime lead, including Annie Duke’s goal on a shot taken just before the buzzer, taking a pass from Katie Allard after Bates wound down the clock for a final shot. Cowles added her third goal in the run, on the first of Joanie Oates’ game-high three assists. Then MacMullen scored three straight times to expand the lead from 9-2 to 12-2 between the 5:10 and 2:58 marks of the period. Junior Allison Dewey and first-year Issy Hnat also scored in the run — Hnat’s first as a collegian.

Mait cashed in twice in the opening 3:05 of the second half to expand the run to 10 straight goals for a 14-2 Bates lead. After Wilson scored the Monks’ third goal, first-year Isabelle Paulus answered on an Oates assist. Kara Kelly scored an unassisted tally with 15:30 to go, and Mait made it 17-4 on an assist from first-year Gianna DiPinto — the final goal for either team, scored with 14:11 remaining.

Eliza Statile played the first half in goal for Bates, and first-year Sarah Delany made her collegiate debut, playing the second half and making the Bobcats’ lone save. Bates outshot St. Joseph’s 38-7 and stalled the Monks’ transition game, limiting them to nine clears on 22 attempts.