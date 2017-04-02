Playing as the home team in the nightcap, the Huskies built a 3-0 lead with a single run in the first and two more in the sixth before the Lyons struck for five runs in the seventh inning.

Quintal led off the USM first with a double and came around to score on two groundball outs.

In the sixth, junior Sam Stauble (Harrison, Maine/Bridgton Academy) reached on an infield error, and Hapworth followed with a double. McDonough’s ground ball was booted for another error allowing Stauble and Hapworth to score. Both runs were unearned.

Staked to the 3-0 lead, senior southpaw Tom Fortier (Falmouth, Maine) struggled in the seventh loading the bases on two walks and a LaJoie single. Sophomore Jack Donnelly (Walpole, Mass.) took over for Rice to get the first out, but Sharkey took a Donnelly offering out of the park to left field for a grand slam homer and a 4-3 Wheaton lead. Sophomore Tyler Walsh (Cumberland, R.I.) followed with a single to end Donnelly’s brief outing, and senior Zach Goodwin-Boyd (Florence, Mass.) drove a double to left-center field off Correale to score Walsh.

The Huskies put the first two men on in the eighth on back-to-back singles from senior Matt Bender (Walpole, Mass.) and Stauble, but junior reliever Joe Bongiovanni (Johnston, R.I.), who came on in the seventh inning, ended the threat getting the next three hitters.

LaJoie, Raposo, Walsh and Goodwin-Boyd had two hits apiece for the Lyons. Bongiovanni earned the win hurling three shutout innings. Quintal was the lone repeat hitter for the Huskies banging out three hits. Donnelly took the loss.