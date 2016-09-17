Southern Maine at Rhode Island College

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sophomore Eleni Grammas scored the second of her two goals in the 73rd minute to break up a 1-1 stalemate as the Rhode Island College Anchormen defeated the University of Southern Maine Huskies 2-1 in a Little East Conference women’s soccer game Saturday afternoon.

With the win, RIC snaps a two-game losing streak and improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the little East Conference. Southern Maine falls to 3-3 overall with the loss and 0-1 in the LEC.

Rhode Island College took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute on an unassisted goal from Grammas. RIC maintained its lead through the half and nearly 20 minutes into the second stanza before the Huskies knotted the game up at one all. Junior Jessica Preble converted an assist from senior Hana McNally in the 63rd minute. Preble leads the Huskies with three goals this season. RIC reclaimed the lead from the Huskies 10 minutes later, when Grammas notched her third goal of he season and her second of the game in the 73rd minute.

RIC outshot USM 21-14 and had a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks. RIC’s freshman Amber-Marie Francois six saves in the win. Huskies’ sophomore Taylor Canastra made 11 saves in the loss