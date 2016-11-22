LEWISTON, Maine — The Bates women’s basketball team outscored the University of Southern Maine in each of the last three quarters en route to a 75-60 non-conference victory Tuesday evening in Alumni Gym.

Bates (1-1) picks up its first official win of the season while USM falls to 1-3.

Bates’ starting five came up big, particularly in the second half. Four starters scored in double figures and the fifth, Bernadette Connors, scored nine and passed out a career-high 10 assists.

Allie Coppola led the Bobcats with 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists. Lyse Henshaw poured in 16 points, shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Emily Freedland tallied career highs in points (15), rebounds (5), assists (5) and steals (4). Nina Davenport had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high four blocks.

Chantel Eells and Miranda Nicely scored 12 points apiece for USM. Emily Nicholson had eight points and a team-high seve rebounds, and Katie Howe had eight points and a team-high four assists.

After shooting 40 percent from the field in the first half, Bates made 15-of-27 shots in the second half (.556), including 4-of-9 from three-point territory after a 1-11 effort in the first 20 minutes. Freedland and Henshaw scored 11 points apiece in the second half. The Bobcats also outrebounded the Huskies by a 41-33 margin, including 22-15 in the second half.

USM, by contrast, got colder in the second half, making 9-of-34 shots (.265) to finish at .333 for the game.