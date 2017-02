At Fort Fairfield, Ryan Player netted 18 points as Fort Fairfield held off previously unbeaten Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook.

Chris Giberson added 13 points for the Tigers.

Nolan Altavater tallied 19 points and Jackson Mathers 14 for the Warriors.

Southern Aroostook 3 24 36 50

Fort Fairfield 15 28 39 53

Southern Aroostook: Morales 1-0-2, Batchelder 2-0-6, Mathers 4-5-14, Lillis 2-1-6, Altavater 6-7-19, Siltz 1-0-3

Fort Fairfield: Player 7-0-18, Cyr 1-0-2, Giberson 4-4-13, Kinney 2-0-4, Bernard 4-0-8, Harvey 2-1-5, Bruce 1-0-3

3-pt goals: Batchelder 2, Mathers, Lillis, Siltz; Player 4, Giberson, Bruce