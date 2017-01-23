At Woodland, Jackson Mathers poured in 31 points and Nolan Altvater had 17 more to pace Southern Aroostook High School of Dyer Brook past Woodland.

Drew Hayward’s 12 points and Kalob Mooney’s 11 led Woodland.

Southern Aroostook

L.Morales 1-0-3, Batchelder 2-2-6, Mathers 11-3-31, Altvater 7-3-17, Siltz 3-0-8, Brooks 1-0-2, X. Morales 1-0-2, Rackliff, Lillis, Hardy, Skinner, Burpee

Woodland

Miller 2-0-5, Plissey 2-1-7, Hayward 3-4-12, Phelps 1-0-2, Moody 4-0-11, Russell 2-0-6, Gardner 1-0-2, Cilley, Harriman, Howland, Moreside

Southern 15 34 55 69

Woodland 11 18 31 46

3-pt. goals: Mathers 6, Siltz 2, L. Morales; Moody 3, Plissey 2, Hayward 2, Russell 2