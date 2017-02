At Stacyville, the visiting Warriors raced out to a 34-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Jackson Mathers led all scorers with 29 points, while Nolan Altvater netted 20 and Tyler Batchelder had 16 for Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook (17-1).

For 2-16 Katahdin, Hunter Craig led the way with 23 points, followed by 17 points from Brody Guiggey and 13 points from Devin McGraw.