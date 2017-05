At Hodgdon, Dillan Buzzell’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth propelled Hodgdon past Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook.

Buzzell finished the game with two singles for the Hawks while Wyatt Foster singled and scored three runs.

Luis Morales paced the Warriors with a double and two singles.

So. Aroostook 000 120 00 — 3

Hodgdon 201 000 01 — 4