At Hodgdon, Nolan Alvtaver tossed in 28 points to lead Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook to the win.

Tyler Batchelder tallied 19 points and Jackson Mathers 11 for the 13-0 Warriors.

Daden Palmer scored 16 points for 9-5 Hodgdon.

Southern Aroostook: Altavter 13-1-28, Batchelder 7-4-19, Mathers 4-2-11, Burpee 2-1-7, Morales 2-0-4, Rackliff, Lillis, Hardy, Skinner, Brooks, Morales

Hodgdon: D. Palmer 6-0-16, McAfee 4-1-9, Merritt 2-0-5, Nash 2-0-5, J. Palmer 2-0-4, A. Tuttle 1-0-3, M. Tuttle 1-0-2, Foster 0-2-2, Oliver, B. Tuttle, Buzzell

3-point goals: Burpee 2, Altvater, Mathers, Batchelder; D. Palmer 4, A. Tuttle, Nash, Merritt

JV: Southern Aroostook 55-33