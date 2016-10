At Hodgdon, the Hawks and Warriors of Dyer Brook played to a draw through two overtimes.

Katie Stevens had a first-half goal for Southern Aroostook (3-4-3) shortly after Taylor Desrosiers had scored for 7-3-1 Hodgdon.

Hodgdon’s Jessica Drew had 12 saves on 19 shots. For Southern Aroostook, Sydney Brewer had 22 saves on 31 shots.