At Hodgdon, Jackson Mathers and Tyler Batchelder scored a goal in the first half for Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook as it defeated Hodgdon.

Hunter Walker got the assist on the second goal for the Warriors. Nolan Altvater made 10 saves on 12 shots.

Jordyn Merritt scored for Hodgdon late in the second half. Josh Foster had 10 saves on 14 shots.