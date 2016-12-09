GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Aroostook 67 at Fort Fairfield 33

Dec. 09, 2016, at 8:46 p.m.

At Fort Fairfield, the Warriors of Dyer Brook jumped out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Eighth-grader Kacy Daggert led all scorers with 20 points while freshman Sydney Brewer added 16 points for Southern Aroostook. Kylie Vining and Madelyn Porter chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Tigers were led by Cammi King-Demerchant with 9 points and Emma Campbell with 7.

SAHS 20 36 52 67

FF 5 15 29 33

3-pt goals: Porter 2, Slauenwhite; Edgecomb, King-Demerchant

