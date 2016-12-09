At Fort Fairfield, the Warriors of Dyer Brook jumped out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Eighth-grader Kacy Daggert led all scorers with 20 points while freshman Sydney Brewer added 16 points for Southern Aroostook. Kylie Vining and Madelyn Porter chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Tigers were led by Cammi King-Demerchant with 9 points and Emma Campbell with 7.
SAHS 20 36 52 67
FF 5 15 29 33
3-pt goals: Porter 2, Slauenwhite; Edgecomb, King-Demerchant