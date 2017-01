At Danforth, Sydney Brewer tallied 13 points as Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook improved to 11-0.

Kylie Vining contributed 10 points for the Warriors.

Sarah Stoddard scored 21 points for 7-5 East Grand.

Southern Aroostook: Brewer 6-1-13, Vining 2-6-10, M. Porter 3-0-9, K. Daggett 1-0-2, K. Slauenwhite 3-1-9, M. Cummings 1-0-2

East Grand: Stoddard 9-3-21, H. Shay 1-6-9, M. Gillman 1-0-2, J. Cowyer 1-0-2

Southern Aroostook 10 17 33 45

East Grand 6 18 22 34

3-pt goals: Porter, Slauenwhite 2; Shay