At Ashland, the Hornets’ Lucas Craig scored what proved to be the game winner on a penalty kick seven minutes into the first half.

The score remained 1-0 for most of the game until Alex Kaiser scored on a pass from Dylan Haley with eight minutes left in the second half.

Ashland keeper Steven Bellanceau recorded his third shutout of the year by making seven saves on 12 shots. Nolan Altvater and Steven Rackliff combined for three saves on 13 shots for Southern Aroostook.

Ashland is now 6-2-2 on the season while the Warriors fall to 4-4.