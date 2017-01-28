GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Aroostook 59 at Ashland 23

Jan. 28, 2017, at 4:38 p.m.

At Ashland, Sydney Brewer tallied 15 points and Kylie Vining 13 to lead Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook past Ashland.

Makaelyn Porter added 11 points for the Warriors.

Olivia Tardie paced Ashland with nine points.

Southern Aroostook: Moralres, Vining 5-3-13, Porter 4-0-11, Daggett 3-0-6 Landry 1-0-2, Brewer 6-3-15, Slauenwhite 1-0-3, Neadeau 0-1-1, Mathers 2-0-4, Libby 1-0-2, Cummings 1-0-2, Vose

Ashland: Carter, Doughty 2-3-7, Stratton 1-0-2, Cunningham, Poulin, Driscoll 1-0-2, Tardie 3-3-9, Cote, Stolze 1-1-3, Michalka

Southern Aroostook 18 37 54 59

Ashland 4 10 16 23

3-pt goals: Porter 3, Slauenwhite

 

