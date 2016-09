At Ashland, Mackenzie Carter had a hat trick to lead the Hornets past Southern Aroostook for their 10th win of the season.

Morgan Doughty contributed a goal and four assists Also scoring for Ashland were Jamie Poulin, Kassandra Nelson, Shelby Stolze and Willow Hall with one goal apiece.

Hornet’s keeper Megan Cote stopped both shots she faced while Warrior goalie Sydney Brewer made 23 saves off 46 shots. Southern Aroostook falls to 2-4-2.