GIRLS BASKETBALL

So. Aroostook 40 at Hodgdon 24

Jan. 12, 2017, at 2 p.m.

At Hodgdon on Thursday night, Makaelyn Porter scored 12 points and Sydney Brewer added 11 to lead the Southern Aroostook Community School to victory.

Kora Lambert paced Hodgdon with eight points.

Southern Aroostook: Porter 4-0-12, Daggett 2-1-5, Landry 1-0-2, Brewer 5-1-11, Slauenwhite 2-0-6, Nadeau 1-0-2, Cummings 1-0-2, Morales, Vose, Libby

Hodgdon: Desrosiers 1-2-4, McGillicuddy 1-0-3, Hutchinson 1-0-2, Howell 0-2-2, Goff 2-1-5, Lambert 4-0-8, Nightingale, Rediker, Ganzel, Drew, Berube.

SACS       13 21 31 40

Hodgdon 5 11 13 24

3-pt goals: Porter 4, Slauenwhite 2, McGillicuddy 1

