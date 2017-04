At Fort Fairfield, Carter Bruce scattered nine hits and went the distance as the Tigers beat the Warriors.

Joe Bernard doubled and singled and Malcolm Langner singled twice for Fort Fairfield. Ryan Player legged out a triple.

Noah Altvator led Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brooke with a double and two singles and Greg Vining hit two singles.

So. Aroostook 111 000 0 — 3 9 1

Ft. Fairfield 230 111 x — 8 9 3

Lawlor, Siltz and Lilley; Bruce and Watson