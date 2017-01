At Mars Hill, Nolan Altvator connected for 24 points to carry the Warriors to victory.

Jackson Mathers scored 18 points for Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook.

Ben Thomas led Central Aroostook with 18 points, while Zach Crouch and Caleb Harris each netted 17.

SAHS 21 39 63 74

CAHS 16 25 42 56