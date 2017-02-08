GIRLS BASKETBALL

So. Aroostook 43 at Cen. Aroostook 71

Feb. 08, 2017, at 10:50 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. LePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of lifeLePage uses State of State to rip ‘liberal’ attack on Maine way of life
  2. Beauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansionBeauty or beast? Neighbors fight Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ expansion
  3. What to expect with tonight’s stormWhat to expect with tonight’s storm
  4. Demolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concernsDemolition begins at East Millinocket mill site, despite town concerns
  5. Storm to bring heavy snow for coastal MaineStorm to bring heavy snow for coastal Maine