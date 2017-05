At Hampden, Sydney Ames fashioned a one-hitter and Sydney Reed went four-for-four with two doubles and two singles and she also scored four times.

Ashley Alward had a pair of doubles and scored three times as the Indians pounded out 17 hits.

Emily Dysart got the Bronco hit, a single, and Grace Bennett had a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

Skowhegan 103 45 — 13 17 1

Hampden 000 01 — 1 1 0

Ames and Reed; Hatch, J. Sicard (4), Bennett (5) and Dysart