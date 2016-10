At Brewer, Maria Low scored 2 goals while Haley Robertson scored and assisted on 2 others to lead Brewer to a win over Skowhegan.

Emily Lord also scored and Cassidy Smith and Ellie Horr notched assists.

Alyssa Everett scored both goals for Skowhegan and Chloe Thorndike had one assist.

Libby Hewes made 8 saves on 10 shots for the 5-5 Witches while Amber Merry made 19 saves on 23 shots for the 1-8-1 Indians.